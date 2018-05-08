Gujarat: Padhai, kamai, dawai state govt’s responsibility, says Vijay Rupani

Vijay Rupani said, “The government is starting 4,000 virtual classrooms, distributing 3 lakh tablets to youth.” Vijay Rupani said, “The government is starting 4,000 virtual classrooms, distributing 3 lakh tablets to youth.”

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called for “value-added” education on Monday to make the future of new generation brighter. He was inaugurating Satlasana educational complex that runs a secondary and higher secondary school by Gadhwada Kelavani Mandal in Mehsana district. The complex has been renovated with donations worth Rs 13 crore from donors from the village, including its former students.

“It is the state government’s responsibility to provide ‘padhai, kamai, dawai’ to children, youth and old people, as well as that of the society to give the right direction to the new generation,” he sated. Rupani said that the state government annually spends Rs 27,000 crore on education. The government is starting 4,000 virtual classrooms, distributing 3 lakh tablets to youth, he said.

The CM also unveiled the statue of late Karshanbhai M Prajapati at the educational complex whose family has donated Rs 2.5 crore.

“The co-education school has been running for over half a century now but the recent renovation work was completed with the new three-storey building. The school that also offers Science stream has around 1,200 students from Satlasana which is 80 km away from Mehsana and nearby areas,” the District Education Officer (DEO) G D Patel said.

