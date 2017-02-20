Gujarat: Over 115 taken ill after consuming food at pre-wedding party

Over 115 persons were taken ill after consuming food at a pre-marriage function at Juhapura in Ahmedabad on Saturday night. About half of them included children. As many as 107 persons, including 48 children, were rushed to VS general hospital while another dozen at Shardaben general hospital on Saturday after they complained of vomiting and diaorrhea. The function was at Ramjan Park Mubarak housing society in Juhapura area.

“Out of 107 patients, nearly half have been relieved while the remaining will be released hopefully by Monday morning. There condition is stable,” said VS general hospital medical superintendent S T Malhan.

He added, “In the absence of a quality check of the food prepared and served at such a mass gathering, such incidents are frequently reported. There should be a policy to avoid any serious incident.”

Those who took ill had consumed chicken biryani and bottle gourd halwa which were prepared at the ceremony. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s health department has collected samples and the testing is under process.

“The patients developed vomiting and diaorrhea after consuming chicken biryani and dudhi halwa. Sampling procedure is in process at AMC. The district food and drugs control administration (FDCA) department has been informed,” said AMC’s health official.

After investigations, it was revealed that nearly 60 kg khoya was purchased from Pandey Dugdhalay in Dhamatvan village taluka Daskoi in Ahmedabad.