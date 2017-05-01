Gujarat: Over 10 injured, vehicles damaged in clashes between tribals, Patels

Ankleshwar taluka of Bharuch district in Gujarat (Google maps) Ankleshwar taluka of Bharuch district in Gujarat (Google maps)

Over 10 people were injured and more than 30 vehicles including cars and bikes, damaged after clashes between Patels (agricultural farm owners) and tribal labourers in Old Chhapra village of Ankleshwar taluka of Bharuch district, late Sunday night, reportedly over wages. Heavy police personnel had been deployed in the village to maintain peace. The village elected a tribal sarpanch for the first time where so far the post used to be occupied by a Patel. A cross complaint from both the parties was registered with Ankleshwar police station.

As per details, Mansukh Vasawa, sarpanch of Old Chhapra village in ankleshwar taluka of Bharuch district called up Praful Patel a resident of the same village on Sunday night and told him that he wanted to see the documents of the house and new construction made by him to find out whether it is legal or not.

Vasawa, along with five men went to the house of Praful Patel, and demanded the documents of the newly built house he had been staying in. Speaking to the Indian Express Praful Patel said, “the village sarpanch Mansukh Vasawa called me and came to my house and demanded the documents of my house. I told him to check it with the grampanchayat office, but he denied as a result of which, after heated exchange of arguments, they attacked on us and we also attacked on them. Late in the night, large number of youths belonging to tribal community came to our streets and damaged the vehicles.” Later Praful Patel alongwith his neighbours attacked Mansukh Vasawa and five others, with wooden sticks. Mansukh and his supporters somehow managed to escape from the spot. Mansukh was immediately hospitalized as he had incurred head injuries. He was later shifted to Surat hospital where his condition is reported to be critical.

The news spread like a wild fire in Old Chhapra and New Chhapra village. Over hundreds of youths belonging to the tribal community came out from their houses. The tribal youths armed with wooden sticks and iron rods went into the streets and damaged the vehicles including cars and bikes. Ankleshwar police immediately rushed to the village and controlled the situation. Heavy police personnel was deployed in both Old chhapra and new Chhapra village, late on Sunday night to overcome any untoward incident. Over 10 persons including village Sarpanch Masukh Vasawa were injured in the incident.

Ankleshwar police inspector P G Narwade said, “The situation is under control in Old and new Chhapra village and we have deployed large number of police staff to overcome any untoward incident. We have registered complaint from both the parties. Alongwith the document story there also one more story which might have resulted in the conflict between Patels and tribals. The tribals are farm labourers working in the agricultural fields owned by Patels and the farm labourers had demanded over Rs. 250 as labour charges per day from the owners which they denied. The field owners started bringing the labours from other villages. We have started investigations into the incidents.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd