Gujarat: One more member of Ravi Pujari gang held

Navsari police Saturday arrested one more gang member of underworld don Ravi Pujari, who allegedly made threat calls to Navsari BJP leader Premchand Lalwani recently. He has been identified as Sanket Lad (28), a resident of Navsari town and real estate broker . On Friday, police had arrested two accused, including one US citizen and a gangster of Mumbai, for their alleged role in making the extortion call. Both were produced before court on Saturday and are under police remand till March 16.

Hemroz Awari, a farmer and real estate broker and a resident of Lunsikui area in Navsari, had lodged a complaint against the anonymous caller on February 26 for threatening him in the name of Ravi Pujari and demanding Rs 5 crore extortion. The caller had also made similar threat call to Navsari BJP leader and councillor Premchand Lalwani and his brother Shanker Lalwani between February 13-22.

Acting on the complaint, Navsari police arrested Keyur Desai and Naresh Ahir, both residents of Navsari, on February 26. After getting information from them, police arrested one more accused, identified as Akhtar Merchant, a resident of Vasai West in Mumbai, on Wednesday. He is currently under police remand till March 14.

Acting on the inputs given by Merchant, Navsari police arrested two persons from Goa on Friday and brought them to Navsari for interrogation. They have been identified as Paras Naik, a resident of Manekpor village in Gandevi taluka of Navsari, and Muzaffar Maulvi, a resident of Mumbai. Naik is a green card holder and a resident of New Jersey in US. The duo were produced before Navsari court for police remand on Saturday. The court granted police their remand till March 16.

Police sources said that Naik had gone to the US and settled in New Jersey after marriage there. He started his restaurant business. After getting green card, he used to visit his native place frequently and was involved in the real estate business. Meanwhile, while staying in New Jersey, he came in contact with Ajay Goswami, a gangster working for underworld don Ravi Pujari. Naik also became a friend of Muzaffar Maulvi, who had several cases lodged against him with Mumbai police.

Police sources added added that Naik, Desai and Ahir, and through them, he got the information that if a extortion call is to be made to BJP leader Premchand Lalwani and his brother Shanker Lalwani, they can give money. Naik later shared the numbers of Hemroz, Premchand Lalwani and Shanker Lalwani with Ravi Pujari. Acting on the information given by Naik, Navsari police arrested Lad.