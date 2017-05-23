Gujarat: One held for eve-teasing of Bharuch college girl

GISF (Gujarat Industrial Security Force) personnel on the campus allegedly did not pay heed to the shouts for help by the victim’s friends. GISF (Gujarat Industrial Security Force) personnel on the campus allegedly did not pay heed to the shouts for help by the victim’s friends.

A 22-year-old student of K J Polytechnic college has been arrested for allegedly eve-teasing and beating a computer engineering student of his institute in Bharuch, police said Monday. The elder brother of the accused has also been booked for allegedly threatening another college student for posting newspaper clippings of the incident on his Facebook page.

According to police, a few students of K J Polytechnic College had been eve-teasing the 20-year-old student for four days and on Saturday afternoon, one of then, identified as Mohit Patel, allegedly sexually harassed her and also kicked her in the abdomen. GISF (Gujarat Industrial Security Force) personnel on the campus allegedly did not pay heed to the shouts for help by the victim’s friends. On Sunday, Bharuch police arrested Mohit and detained four others in connection with the case. On Monday evening, he was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody.

Police have also booked Mohit’s elder brother Nikunj after a student of the college filed a complaint against him for threatening him with dire consequences if he posted anything about the incident on social media. “This is first such incident and we will be cautious that no such incident takes place on the college campus in future. Mohit Patel had been detained twice in the exams. We will write a letter to GTU to dismiss him for his involvement in such incident. Such incident cannot be tolerated.

We have GISF security personnel on the college premises and even after such an incident, they did not report to us… we will take such things very seriously. We will also make representations to GISF top officials about negligence of their security officials,” said K J Polytechnic college principal Rinku Shukla. Bharuch DSP Amita Patel said, “Mohit was the only student who had beaten the girl. We have already picked his four friends who accompanied him at the time of incident. We have also come to know that Mohit’s brother had threatened another student of the same college and a complaint has been filed today. We are also looking into that incident.”

