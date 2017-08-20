Not been invited to Congress’s farmer event, says NCP

Even as the Congress is trying to forge a united front of all the opposition parties for the Assembly elections in the state and have been inviting leaders to a massive “khedut mahasammelan’’ (farmers’ grand convention) it is organising at Pardi in Valsad district on September 1, the NCP on Saturday said that it has not received any such invitation.

“So far, I have not received any invitation. I have also not received any verbal communication in this regard from any Congress leaders,” said state NCP president Jayant Patel.

Asked if he would participate in the sammelan, Patel said that he would decide only after receiving the invitation.

The Congress had an electoral alliance with the NCP in 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections. However, the relations soured after the recent Rajya Sabha elections in which the two NCP MLAs did not vote for Congress nominee Ahmed Patel. The relationship further strained after JD(U) MLA Chhotubhai Vasava said that senior NCP leader Praful Patel had suggested him to vote for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election.

State Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki said Gujarat in-charge Ashok Gehlot has been told to invite NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

