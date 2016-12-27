Gujarat new biotech policy looks to triple turnover to Rs 15,000 crore

Targeting to triple the turnover of Gujarat’s biotechnology sector to Rs 15,000 crore by 2021, the state government Monday unveiled a new Biotechnology Policy (2016-2021) that is expected to “more liberal with incentives” when compared with the older policy that lapsed four years ago.

The new policy comes after the older policy — that state government officials described as “conservative” — lapsed in 2012. “We are currently the No. 3 state in the biotechnology sector… The biotechnology industry in Gujarat has a size of about Rs 4,500 crore and we plan to triple the turnover to Rs 15,000 crore by 2021,” said Finance Minister Nitin Patel while announcing the new policy in Gandhinagar.

Watch What Else Is making News

Asked why the government did not come up with a policy earlier, J N Singh, chief secretary of Gujarat, told mediapersons, “The earlier policy was a bit conservative and so, we did not get investments as per our expectations. So, the government felt that it needed to a bit more liberal with incentives to attract more investments.” The old policy increased the number of biotechnology units in Gujarat from 79 to 154 and attracted over Rs 2,500 crore investments.

The new policy targets to create employment opportunities for more than one lakh people and create professionally competent manpower pool of 25,000 people by 2021.

The incentives declared under this policy include capital subsidy, incentive on power tariff and electricity duty, registration and stamp duty concession, employment generation incentive, patent assistance, market development support and assistance in quality certification.

Separate incentives have also given to biotechnology incubators, start-ups, mega projects and centre of excellence.

Asked if the state government plans to change its past policy towards BT crops, where it had restricted itself largely to BT cotton, Patel said that the government would ensure the “indepence of the local farmers is not lost”, and any future BT crop would not only have to clear the Government of India regulations, but also be suited to local conditions.

Apart from capital subsidies given for players who want to set up horizontal and vertical biotechnology parks, the state government would give a power tariff subsidy at the rate of Rs 1 per unit in the billed amount of the utility as promotional incentive on reimbursement basis for a period of five years. These parks would also be given 100 percent reimbursement for electricity duty paid for a period of five years on coterminous basis with power tariff subsidy.

Individual biotechnology units would also get various subsidies, including interest subsidy, lease rental subsidy and support for research and development. The government would provide patent assistance at the rate of 50 per cent, subject to a ceiling of Rs 2 lakh per domestic patent and Rs 5 lakh per international patent. This assistance would be limited to Rs 25 lakh for international and Rs 10 lakh for domestic patents per unit or institution. Similarly, there are financial assistance for biotechnology incubators like mentoring assistance of Rs 5 lakh per annum, operating assistance and capital assistance.

The office of Mission Director (GSBTM) will implement this policy in consultation with Department of Science and Technology. The state government will constitute empowered committees for evaluating proposals and granting approvals for eligible assistance to applicants under this policy.