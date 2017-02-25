Gujarat: NCC sailing expedition team to cover 720-km

In order to sensitise people about coastal security and to encourage more youths to join National Cadet Corps (NCC), 40 cadets from Gujarat began a 720 kilometre-long sea sailing expedition from Gogha Beach in Bhavnagar on Friday.

The expedition under Major General Subhash Sharan, Additional Director General, NCC Gujarat, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Diu and Daman, was flagged off by Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma. The sailing expedition will visit Talaja, Pipavav, Diu, Kodinar, Veraval, Mangrol, Madhavpur, Porbandra and Dwarka, before terminating at Okha.

The 40 cadets, which include 10 females, were choosen from a group of 400 who were put through rigorous training for three months. The cadets largely belong to under-privileged sections of the society and interior regions of Saurashtra, an official release stated here. One of the aims of this expedition is also to encourage youths to “en masse” join the six Naval NCC units that were recently sanctioned, it added.