Gujarat: Naval drone crashes in Porbandar, no report of casualty

AN UNMANNED aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Navy crashed minutes after taking off from the Porbandar Naval base on Thursday. No injuries or damage to any property has been reported. After taking off at around 9.30 am, the UAV crashed in an open ground of an ice factory behind the Udyognagar police station.

Porbandar district police superintendent, Shobha Bhutda said, “The drone caught fire after crashing and police called fire fighters. However, there was no injury or damage to property on the ground as the drone crashed in the open ground where nobody was around.”

Udyognagar police sub-inspector UB Akhed said, “There were people at work at the factory but they were all inside when the UAV crashed around 9.45 am. Therefore, nobody was injured.”

Akhed said that fire fighters were able to douse the fire and forensics experts were rushed to the spot. She added that the Indian Navy has started removing the debris of the crashed UAV for investigation.

A source familiar with the incident said, “The UAV had taken off at 9.30 am for a routine mission. However, it crashed within a few minutes in flight. An inquiry has been initiated to know the reason of the accident.”

An official release from the Navy stated, “Preliminary inputs indicate failure of the engine of the remotely piloted aircraft.”

