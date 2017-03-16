Gujarat nagarpalika bypolls: Three BJP candidates win uncontested

Three candidates contesting on BJP tickets in the bypolls for 16 seats in 14 nagarpalikas were elected uncontested on Wednesday, the last date for filing nominations. They are: Gitaben Dharmendra Patel of ward number 2 in Sanand nagarpalika (Ahmedabad), Hidayatullah Khan Chhotekhan Pathan in Mahudha nagarpalika of Kheda and Pankaj Chimanbhai Patel in Vallabh Vidyanagar nagarpalika of Anand.

The election for the remaining seats will be held on April 2. State Party chief Jitu Vaghani congratulated the three and said this was the foundation of the victories in days to come. He said the BJP would put the slogan “300 in UP, 150 in Gujarat” for state polls.

Meanwhile, the party will hold victory celebration across the state on March 18 for win in UP, Goa and Manipur, party spokesman Bharat Pandya said. Interestingly, 11 PAAS leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state president Dr Rutvij Patel in at a function to felicitate him in Anand on Wednesday. ENS

