Gujarat: Morbi man held for impersonating DCP

A resident of Wankaner town in Morbi district was arrested from Mavdi Chowkadi on Ring Road in the city on Monday for allegedly posing as the Rajkot deputy commissioner of police (zone-II) and summoning the inspector of Malaviyanagar police station to his office. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Malavaiyanagar police arrested Divyesh Chauhan (24) while he was coming from Gondal. “Chauhan claims to know the DCP. An investigation is on,” said Mohammed Talapada, sub-inspector of Malaviyanagar.

Police said that Chauhan had called up in-charge police inspector of Malaviyanagar, R R Solanki, on Friday evening from a mobile phone. He identified himself as Karanraj Vaghela, DCP (zone-II) of Rajkot city, and asked Solanki to go to his office. When Solanki enquired at the DCP office, he came to know that it was a hoax call.

The inspector then filed a complaint with Malaviyanagar police under IPC section 170 (personating a public servant) on Saturday.

