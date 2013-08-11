Gujarat model just a myth: Hashmi

Human rights activist Shabnam Hashmi on Saturday claimed the Gujarat model of development was just a bundle of myths propagated by media managers of Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat was lagging behind many others in terms of socio-economic indicators like literacy and infant and maternal mortality rates,she said.

Delivering the keynote address on Gujarat Model of Development: Truth vs Hype as part of the 12th N Narendran Memorial lecture here instituted in the name of late journalist Narendran,she said around 40 per cent of the population in Gujarat was still under poverty.

Modi projects himself as the man who develops Gujarat and the state is developing at a faster pace. But,he is pumping in huge amount of money for this publicity propaganda, she claimed.

Almost 40 per cent of population there is under poverty. Minority groups including tribals,Dalits and Muslims are considered as second grade citizens in Modis Gujarat. He is no different from Hitler, the activist alleged.

Polarisation between communities was growing in Gujarat and Modi continued to win elections as he could influence the upper middle class there who stopped thinking, Hashmi said.

