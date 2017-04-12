Gujarat mercury soars

Several parts of Gujarat sizzled as temperatures during the day crossed the 43 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday. Surendranagar and Kandla port at 43.5 degrees were among the hottest places in the state. This pushed the temperatures northwards in places like Bhuj (43.3 degrees C), Naliya (43) and Porbandar (43). While Ahmedabad stood at 41.4 degrees, Deesa, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat, Amreli, Rajkot and Veraval recorded temperatures over 42 degrees Celsius.

