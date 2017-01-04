Gujarat: Mentally unstable man hurls stone at Navsari sessions judge

The policemen on the duty immediately caught Kaushik. (Source: Google map) The policemen on the duty immediately caught Kaushik. (Source: Google map)

An undertrial, who was said to be mentally unstable, hurled a stone on an additional sessions judge in Navsari on Tuesday when the hearing on his case was in progress. Though the judicial officer forgiven him after knowing about his mental condition, he instructed the prison authority to check prisoners before they were produced in the court.

As per details, Kaushik Pandya (27), who is facing trial for allegedly beating his mother and sister-in-law, was produced before third additional sessions judge S A Nakum. As the case proceedings began Kaushik’s neighbour was cross-examined by lawyers. The accused, meanwhile, started creating ruckus in the court and when his neighbour was about to leave the courtroom he threatened him. Soon, he took out a stone from his handkerchief and threw it towards Nakum. The stone hit Nakum’s desk.

The policemen on the duty immediately caught Kaushik. The additional sessions judge, however, pardoned Kaushik for his act and told police to take him to the jail. The next hearing of the case has been fixed on January 16.