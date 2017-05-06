Gujarat: Mehsana Nagarpalika municipality president loses trust vote

The Congress lost control of the Mehsana Nagarpalika Friday after 38 of the 44 elected members of the body voted against the civic body president Nimishaben Patel during a trust vote.

After losing the trust vote, she alleged: “Even my party (Congress) issued a whip to members against me.”

Kailasben Patel of the BJP is expected to take over as the next president, she said. Nimishaben also alleged that members supporting her were not allowed to participate in the trust vote.

22 of the 29 Congress members in the Mehsana Nagarpalika on April 24 had moved no-trust motion against her. The party had wrested control of the municipality after 20 years.

Nimishaben alleged the was the same plot used to remove president of Visnagar and Patan Nagarpalikas. The nagarpalika has 44 members — 29 belong to the Congress and 15 to the BJP.

