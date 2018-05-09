Mass wedding in Dangs: Together for years, tribal couples with kids take Hindu wedding vows

A ‘bride’ with her infant at the mass wedding, Tuesday. A ‘bride’ with her infant at the mass wedding, Tuesday.

After living together for several years as husband and wife, 48 tribal couples got “married” as per Hindu rituals purportedly to attain “moksha” (salvation) at a mass wedding ceremony in Ahwa taluka of Gujarat’s Dang district on Tuesday. Some of the couples were over 60 years old who tied knot at the ceremony where their sons and daughter-in-laws also took wedding vows. While some parents arrived along with their children to ge “married”, few “brides” were seen breast feeding their infants as they were getting married to their “husbands”.

Tribals usually do not follow the customary Hindu way of life, some even taking more than one wife. In Dangs in south Gujarat, which is a tribal district, these couples were staying together with their children, but they had no formal marriage.

“It is the tradition among the tribals in Dangs that if a boy likes any girl, he talks to his parents, who contact the parents of the girl and puts forth the proposal. If the proposal is acceptable to both sides, the boy with his parents and three members from his relative side have to remain present before village panch, along with a similar number of people from the girl’s side. The marriage is confirmed with the handing over of a coconut and a rupee or Rs 51 by the groom to the bride in the presence of the panchayat members, police officials and local leaders of village,” said 73-year-old Mahendra Gamit who “solemnised” his marriage as per Hindu rituals with his 50-year-old wife at the mass wedding, which was organised by Tejaswini Sanskruti Dham of Billimora in Navsari district.

The outfit, which was founded in 2004 for teaching vedas, yoga and discourses on Hindu mythology, had organised the event.

Gamit, whose two sons, in their 30s, also got their marriage “solemnised” at the wedding, said that decided to marry as per Hindu rituals after attending religious discourses by Hetal Desai, the chairperson of Tejaswini Sanskruti Dham.

“We are too religious, and we started attending preachings by Hetal didi. In one meeting, she explained to us the importance and benefits of getting married as per Hindu religion in presence of holy fire and recititations of shlokas by priests. The Tejaswini organization volunteers contacted us and took our consent of getting married as per Hindu rituals. The volunteers explained to us that through Hindu rituals, we will get moksha and even our souls will rest in peace after our death. I and my wife Mayna decided to get married, and we also convinced my two sons who were staying with their wives to get married in the mass marriage. They had provided all the attire and utensils for household use. We now feel good that we are now married,” Gamit said.

When contatcted, Hetal Desai said that the tribals were Hindus and were told to marry as per Hindu rituals. “Here in Dangs, it is the tradition that couples live together and they don’t marry as per Hindu rituals. We explained to them that they are Hindus and they have to follow the Hindu rituals and get married again. Our teams sought out such couples and convinced them to get married as per Hindu rituals. Due to our attempt, they all agreed,” she said.

Several Hindu “godmen”, including Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad mahant Akhilgiri Maharaj and Mahadev Giriji of Avdhut ashram of Junagadh were present at the event to “bless” the couples.

Among the “special invitees” listed in the invitation card were Dang Collector B K Kumar, DDO H K Vadhvaniya, BJP MLAs Mangal Gavit (Dangs), Naresh Patel (Gandevi) and Piyush Desai (Navsari), BJP district unit chief Ramesh Chaudhary. However, none of them turned up.

At least 51 couples had registered for the wedding, but the marriage of 48 couples was solemnised after the officials of the social security department found that three couples were underage.

District Collector B K Kumar said, “We have started a drive in the Dang district to stop child marriages, and for that I and my teams spare two days in a week to go to different villages and talk to villagers, including sarpanch, and explain them the disadvantages of child marriages. Few months ago, at a similar mass marriage programme organized at Subir Village, we caught three couples who were underage. At today’s event, we ensured that minors should not get married and even warned their parents.”

Dangs district had seen the worst anti-Christian riots in 1998 when Hindutva organisations protested against alleged conversions of tribals to Christianity.

