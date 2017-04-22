Gujarat: Mango auction to begin at Talala APMC today

Auction of mango is all set to start at the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) in Talala on Saturday — around two weeks earlier than the last season. Talal taluka of Gir Somnath is famous for the Kesar variety of mango.

“A couple of weeks ago, traders held a meeting and suggested to the yard administration that mango auction should start early this season since harvesting of the fruit was also expected to begin early. The administration had accepted to the suggestion. Accordingly, the auction will begin on Saturday,” said Ramesh Shiroya, assistant secretary of Talala APMC, on Friday. The auction of mangoes had begun on May 3 last season.

Besides Talala, adjoining Gir Gadhda and Una talukas of the district produce Kesar mangoes on a large scale. Farmers in Vanthali, Visavadar and Mendarda talukas of the neighbouring Junagadh district also harvest Kesar mango.

Besides domestic consumption, Kesar mangoes are exported to Europe, the US and the Gulf countries.

Shiroya said: “The traders also underlined that auction of the mangoes had already begun at Junagadh APMC and Gondal APMC- the other two markets of the fruit. They were of the opinion that auction in Talala APMC should also start early so that farmers get good price of that harvest and traders and retailers also don’t lose out on potential business.”

By amending the Gujarat Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1963, the state government had taken off fruits and vegetables from the list of commodities controlled under the Act in April 2015. A controlled agricultural commodity can only be sold in an APMC, but, in an attempt to remove middlemen, the state government had decontrolled fruits and vegetables.

Nonetheless, farmers continue to take their fruits and vegetables to the APMCs where traders, and not auctioneers of the APMCs, conduct auction.

There are six mango traders at Talala APMC and more than 100 wholesellers and retailers take part in auction every day.

