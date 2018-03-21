Gujarat: Man arrested for evading Rs 1.41 crore income tax, faces 6 months in jail

Gandhi was arrested by tax recovery officer Samir Sushil under Schedule II of the Income Tax Act. (Representational Image) Gandhi was arrested by tax recovery officer Samir Sushil under Schedule II of the Income Tax Act. (Representational Image)

The income tax department has arrested a businessman for allegedly evading tax to the tune of Rs 1.41 crore for more than 18 years. The man, identified as Mahesh P. Gandhi, a resident of Dharnidhar, was arrested on Monday by tax recovery officer after he allegedly failed to respond to notices asking him to pay tax. Gandhi has been sent to civil jail in Bhadra Fort area in old city. Officials said that if Gandhi doesn’t pay the tax, he will have to remain in the jail for the next six months.

Gandhi was arrested by tax recovery officer Samir Sushil under Schedule II of the Income Tax Act. Officials said that Gandhi was given ample opportunity before the “harsh action” against him. They said that the demand for the tax was made from 1993 to 1996. Officials said Gandhi, who is believed to be dealing in share market, has refused to comply with the order.

