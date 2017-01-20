Gujarat: Magisterial probe into RIL fire that killed six in Jamnagar

THE DISTRICT magistrate of Jamnagar has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged accidental fire at the refinery complex of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in November last year in which six people were killed.

“Under the Petroleum Act, 1934, a magistrate has to look into accidents where fire or explosion caused by petroleum have led to loss of life or damage to property. In this case, we did correspondence with authorities of the plant and given the gravity of the incident, have ordered an inquiry by additional district magistrate of Jamnagar,” J K Makadia, Jamnagar district magistrate, told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Makadia said six workers were killed and two others had sustained serious burns in the incident that took place in the domestic tariff area of RIL refinery complex in Moti Khavdi village of Jamnagar in the wee hours of November 24, 2016. The RIL, the largest private refiner of India, had said in a release that there was a flash fire when the workers were carrying out routine maintenance work in the fluid catalytic cracking unit of the plant. While two workers had succumbed to wounds the same day, the others died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, additional district magistrate of Jamnagar Ketan Thakkar issued a public notice on Thursday, inviting any person with evidence to depose to his office on January 27. “Those with any stake and knowing any details about the incident of fire at Reliance Industries Ltd, Moti Khavdi, or those wanting to submit any evidence regarding it may depose before the additional district magistrate, Jamnagar,” said the notice.

Makadia said: “We shall hear those affected by the accident and anybody from the public who knows any fact about the incident. We shall also give a chance to RIL authorities to present their side.”

Makadia said that the ADM had not been given any timeline to complete the inquiry and file a report. “We are in no hurry. We want to give hearing to any party who has evidence or information about the incident,” he said.

Under the Petroleum Act, 1932, concerned district magistrate has to conduct inquiry into an incident where a person has been killed and he/she has a reason to believe that the accident was the result of ignition of petroleum or its vapour. Result of such a probe has to be reported to the state government and the Centre.