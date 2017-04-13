Gujarat magisterial court issues summons to Rupani

A MAGISTERIAL COURT of Rajkot on Wednesday issued summons to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, asking him to remain present for depositing as a complainant in a case of rioting dating back to 1997. The court of additional chief judicial magistrate RD Mehta issued the summons on Wednesday asking Rupani to remain present on April 19. A top officer of the Rajkot city police confirmed that the court had issued summons to the CM.

The case dates back to 1997 when a few men allegedly pelted stones at Rupani’s house in Rajkot city following a victory procession taken out by workers of Rashtriya Janata Party to celebrate the election of its president, Shankersinh Vaghela, as chief minister of Gujarat. Kashyap Shukla, now a BJP leader and sitting corporator in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), was then at the helm. Vaghela had rebelled against the then Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, quit BJP and formed the RJP. Based on a complaint filed by Rupani, police had booked Shukla, Haresh Nakum, Raju Sonpal and two others for rioting. Nakum and Sonpal were then sitting corporators in RMC. All accused are out on bail.

