Gujarat: Lion dies after hit by train engine in Amreli

AN ASIATIC lion which was injured after being hit by a train engine near Badhda village in Amreli district succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, marking the first lion death in train accident in Gir East forests division this year, forest officers said on Sunday.

The sub-adult male lion was hit by an engine on March 3. Officers said that the railway engine was on its way to Pipavav port from Savarkundla when it hit the three-year-old lion near Badhda village at around 7 am. The pilot of the engine stopped after feeling something colliding with the locomotive. He found that a lion was injured. Forest officers said that there were two eyewitnesses to the incident.

“The accident had broken back of the lion. We had shifted him to animal care centre in Jasadhar of Gir forests. Despite the best treatment, the lion succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, March 8. Veterinarians who treated the lion said that the animal had suffered severe internal injuries in the accident and eventually succumbed to them,” Ram Mor, RFO of Savarkundla in Gir East forests division said.