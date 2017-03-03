Work on Narmada dam to be completed by March-end: Nitin Patel

The work on the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river will be completed by March 31, 2017, said deputy CM Nitin Patel in the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday. “The construction work of the dam, bridge and installation of the (radial) gates have been completed. Supplementary work involving installation of a submersible pump in the dam’s gallery, lighting, installation of gantry cranes on the dam are under progress,” said Patel in his reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Motilal Vasava during the Question Hour.

“I am happy to tell the House, that the total height of the dam 138.68 meters (full reservoir level) has been completed during the reign of our BJP government… It was Narendra Modi, who after becoming the PM, gave the permission to raise the height of the dam,” Patel said as the Congress members started protesting. Nitin Patel pointed out that the UPA government, headed by Manmohan Singh, did not give the necessary permission even though all relief and rehabilitation work was completed in 2010.

The Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela objected to the reply and said that deputy CM should give “pointed” replies. The members of the Congress party continued to protest till the end of the Question Hour.

Later, while addressing mediapersons, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said, “They do not have the permission to close the radial gates on top of the dam. By April 1, they should get this permission in the interest of the people of Gujarat.”