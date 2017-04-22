Gujarat: Lawyers disrupt courts against amendments Bill

The lawyers in Vadodara burn copies of the proposed Advocates Amendments Bill on Friday. Courts across the state remained disrupted Bhupendra Rana The lawyers in Vadodara burn copies of the proposed Advocates Amendments Bill on Friday. Courts across the state remained disrupted Bhupendra Rana

Lawyers across the state did not let courts, including the Gujarat High Court, function on Friday in protest against the proposed Amendments to the Advocate Act.

Although Supreme Court has ruled that the strike by the lawyers is unconstitutional, different bodies of lawyers blocked the entrances of the courts across districts and shouted slogans against the Advocates Amendments Bill terming it undemocratic.

In Rajkot, lawyers observed a bandh and submitted a memorandum to district collector Vikrant Pandey demanding withdrawal of the amendments Bill and that they be consulted when it is tabled in the Parliament.

Led by Abhay Bhardwaj, a member of Law Commission of India, and Dilip Patel, former chairman of Bar Council of Gujarat, the lawyers first held demonstrations raising slogans on the premises of Rajkot civil court and then burnt a copy of the proposed Bill.

“The draft Bill is anti-lawyers and we will protest against it. The Bill defines non-observance of etiquette and failure to conduct a matter as indiscipline, on the basis of which a lawyer can be fined. At no stage of drafting the Bill, the law commission consulted advocates,” Bhardwaj said.

The law commission member demanded that the central and state governments should consult The Bar Council of India and respective state bar councils as well as advocate generals and incorporate their concerns in the proposed Bill.

“The Bill in its present form will lead advocates on the way to confrontation with judges, a situation which will be in interest of nobody,” added Bhardwaj.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 5:04 am