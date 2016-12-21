Gujarat: Khodaldham trustees meet CM Vijay Rupani

Leaders of Khodaldham Trust led by its president Naresh Patel, an organisation of Leuva Patidar community in Gujarat, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at his official bungalow in Gandhinagar.

It is not clear as to what discussions took place among them. Paresh Gajera, one of the trustees who was also part of the group that met the CM said, “We are having a major religious function at Kagvad on January 21 for which we visited a number of Leuva Patidars in Ahmedabad. Since the CM is from our region, we informally met him.”

Goddess Khodal is the reigning deity of Leuva Patidars and the January 21 event which is likely to be attended by Leuva Patidars in large number is preceding the January 28 rally organised by PAAS leader Hardik Patel in Botad after his re-entry in Gujarat.