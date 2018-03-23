Gujarat: Its piers damaged in last year’s floods, govt to repair Sani dam

The department expects the repair work to cost Rs 39.29 lakh. (Representational Image) The department expects the repair work to cost Rs 39.29 lakh. (Representational Image)

The state irrigation department has decided to undertake immediate short-term repair of Sani dam in Devbhoomi Dwarka district after piers and spillway of the dam sustained damage during floods last monsoon. The Rajkot irrigation projects circle of the state irrigation department floated tenders for the same on Thursday. The department expects the repair work to cost Rs 39.29 lakh.

An irrigation department official said, “Sani dam rarely dries completely as government asks to store water for irrigation purpose and therefore opportunities to repair its spillway in river-gorge portion are far and few between. But there was an event of cloud-burst last monsoon and the river had swollen. This apparently caused damage to piers and spillway, which requires repair.”

According to sources, the repair work was suggested by experts last month. “After the routine post-monsoon inspection by officers of state irrigation department, former chairman of Central Power and Water Commission, RS Varshney was consulted for overall assessment of the structure of the dam. He concluded that there wasn’t much stress or strain on the concrete structure of the dam but suggested immediate short-term repair of piers and spillway. The department has accepted his recommendations and will undertake the repair work this summer,” they said.

Instead of the conventional cement-concrete, Varshney has suggested the use of epoxy resin coating and micro-concrete to repair the damaged surface of spillway and piers. The high flood had caused damaged especially to piers and spillway of gate number 7, 8 and 9. The dam has 17 radial gates.

NH Kapadi, superintending engineer of Rajkot irrigation projects circle said the repair of the Sani dam was a routine work. “We conduct post-monsoon inspection of every dam every year and undertake repair work. The proposed repair of Sani dam is part of such routine,” he said, adding that the high floods witnessed last monsoon had not adversely impacted any of the major 40 dams under his jurisdiction in Saurashtra region.

Sani dam’s storage capacity is 1,378 million cubic feet (mcft). It provides irrigation water to nine villages in Kalyanpur taluka .

