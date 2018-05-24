Gujarat: In Vinod Bhatt’s death, friends see ‘end of an age of humour literature’

Vinod Bhatt Vinod Bhatt

Eminent Gujarati writer and humour essayist Vinod Bhatt died at his residence here on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 80. Bhatt was bed-ridden for a long time due to kidney failure. As per his last wish, his body was donated to L G Hospital for medical research, his family members said. He is survived by three daughters and a son.

Born on January 14, 1938 at Nandol village in Dehgam taluka of Gandhinagar district, Bhatt graduated from H L College in 1961 and went on to became a tax consultant. He, however, continued his passion for writing and authored over 45 books in different genres, including satire, comedy and biography. Among his notable books are Pehlu Sukh Te Mungi Naar, Suno Bhai Sadho, Vinod Bhattna Prem Patro, Hassyayan, Shlil-Ashlil and Naro Va Kunjaro Va, among others.

Bhatt earned many awards in his lifetime, beginning from Kumar Chandrak in 1976, Ranjitram Savarna Chandrak in 1989, Ramanbhai Nilkanth Puraskar in 2016 and Jyotindra Dave Hasya Puraskar.

He also served as the president of Gujarati Sahitya Parishad from 1996 to 1997. His newspaper column ‘Mag Nu Naam Mari’ was very popular.

The last journey of author Vinod Bhatt being carried out in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Express photo by Javed Raja) The last journey of author Vinod Bhatt being carried out in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message described Bhatt as “a master of words”. “Humour and satire came naturally to him. His works will continue to bring smiles on many faces. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with all his admirers in this sad hour,” the PM said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the “death of the author with a distinctive style of humour is an irreparable loss to the Gujarati literature world”.

Former chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela, who was Bhatt’s classmate, said that Bhatt’s writings “showed not only humour but also contained hidden meaning”. “He continued to serve quality humour to the society. In his death we have lost a great soul.. May God give his family peace and strength to bear the pain,” he said.

BJP president Amit Shah tweeted, “Vinodkaka’s writings will remain the lodestar of the universe of humour literature forever.”

In his condolence message, senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia, wrote that he was grieved by the death of Bhatt. “He was a star of Gujarati humour column and literary events. He will be remembered by generations to come by his literary works,” he wrote.

Bhatt’s close friend Bhagyesh Jha said that with demise of the author, it was the “end of an age in humour literature”.

