Gujarat: In five yrs, 22 Asiatic lions shipped to seven states & UTs

During the last five years, Gujarat has shipped a total of 22 Asiatic lions to zoological parks in seven states and Union Territories, the Gujarat legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

These numbers come as a surprise for a state that has been fighting a legal battle objecting to the translocation of lions to Kuno-Palpur sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

However, these lions have been sent from various zoos in Gujarat to states, like Odisha, UP, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the government stated in a written reply to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani.

