Illicit liquor trade Assets worth Rs 30 crore of Daman BJP MLA’s kin attached

The Enforcement Directorate in Surat on Friday attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 30 crore of alleged liquor mafia Pramod Tandel in Daman under Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Pramod Tandel is Daman BJP MLA Lalu Patel’s brother-in-law.

The ED officials initiated investigations against Pramod Tandel after Valsad police lodged a case against him. During investigations, it was found that Tandel had illegally purchased 3,80,464 boxes of liquor worth Rs 25.5 crore from distilleries in Daman and sold them to different bootleggers in Gujarat.

He also sold liquor worth Rs 10 crore to Ramesh Patel alias Ramesh Michael. The liquor was transported to Navsari, Gujarat through sea.

During 2012 to 2017, Tandel deposited Rs 503.05 crore in accounts linked to firms like K W enterprise, Quality Wines, S B liquors, S K Enterprise, all of which were owned by him.

While officials have started the investigation, it is expected that the amount will go up soon, ED started attaching his properties Daman and Goa, after he failed to turn up after repeated summons.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App