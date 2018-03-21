Gujarat: Hindu woman trying to flee with Muslim lover caught, handed over to parents

While the woman was handed over to her parents, the police have kept the Muslim man in their custody and are interrogating him. (Image for representational purpose) While the woman was handed over to her parents, the police have kept the Muslim man in their custody and are interrogating him. (Image for representational purpose)

A 23-year-old Hindu woman from Vapi in Gujarat’s Valsad district, who was trying to escape to Kolkata with a Muslim man she was in relationship with before her marriage to another man, was brought to Vapi on Monday. The couple were caught while they were trying to board a flight for Kolkata at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Sunday night in a joint operation by Gujarat and Maharashtra police.

While the woman was handed over to her parents, the police have kept the Muslim man in their custody and are interrogating him.

The woman, a resident of Vapi, had an affair with a Muslim man when she was doing her graduation from a college at Byculla in Mumbai. When her parents learnt about her relationship with the Muslim man, they managed to bring her back to Vapi and got her married to a man from Valsad three months ago. In Valsad, her husband learnt about her relationship with the Muslim man and the married couple started quarreling over this. Fed up of “harassment”, the woman contacted the Muslim man and planned the escape.

On Sunday morning, the woman left for Mumbai, taking Rs 1 crore from her house on the pretext of going to her aunt’s place in Vapi. When her husband contacted her aunt and learnt that she was not there, he found that Rs 1 crore he had kept in the house was missing. He informed her parents. The woman’s mother lodged a missing complaint with Vapi police station and left for Mumbai. After a lead, a team of Vapi police left for Mumbai on Sunday night, caught the couple and brought them to Vapi police station.

Police took the statements of the woman and allowed her to go to her parents’ house. The Muslim man is in police custody and is being questioned. Police have also recovered Rs 91 lakh from the Muslim man. During questioning, the Muslim man disclosed that they had spent the remaining Rs 9 lakh on purchasing dollars and air tickets. On Monday afternoon, the woman was produced before the judicial magistrate in Vapi where her statements were recorded.

Vapi Deputy Superintendent of Police S B Champavat said, “The woman is at present with her parents as she wished to stay with them while the Muslim man is with us as we are questioning him for more details.”

