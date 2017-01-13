Gujarat High Court seeks report on ‘blind’ Babubhai Patel alias Bajrangi

The Gujarat High Court Thursday sought a report on Naroda Patiya convict Babubhai Patel alias Babu Bajrangi on “how he lives in Sabarmati Jail and performs daily routines” after he lost vision. The court has asked the Sabarmati jail superintendent to prepare a report and submit on Monday. The court”s directive came on a petition moved by Bajrangi seeking regular bail, citing his “blindness and deafness in one ear”. Bajrangi has produced medical certificates from various hospitals, including Ahmedabad civil hospital and a private hospital in Chennai to support his claims.

Besides, Bajrangi has also said that due to blindness he is not able to perform daily activities and his health is continuously deteriorating. After a brief hearing, the division bench of justices Harsha Devani and A S Supehia ordered the jail superintendent to file a report. In the past, Bajrangi had sought regular bail on the ground of his blindness was refused by the court stating that an attendant can take care of his activities in jail. Bajrangi is one of the 31 persons who were sentenced to life imprisonment for their roles in Naroda Patiya massacre.