Gujarat High Court raps Morbi school for expelling Dalit children

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on a Morbi-based private school as a well as the state government and issued them notices on a petition moved by parents of five Dalit children, who were reportedly expelled on the pretext of fees. These children were admitted in the school under the Right to Education Act (RTE).

The petition said that the five children, who were studying in Class I at Sarvopari Vidyalaya, were issued School Leaving Certificate (SLC) after their parents refused to pay.

According to the petition, on April 28 when the parents went to the school for collecting results of the examination, they were told that their children have been allegedly expelled.

The parents approached the district education officer, collector Morbi and education department officials in Gandhinagar, but no action was allegedly taken. They said that they made several attempts to approach the concerned officials against the school, but their requests were turned down.

The petition stated that the parents were repeatedly asked by the school authorities to deposit fee or else the results of the students will be given along with SLC. According to the petition, when the parents refused to pay and didn’t receive the SLC, the school management reportedly sent these certificates to the district education officials.

The petition stated that despite the fact that there is no provision of taking fees from the parents of students admitted under RTE, the school management repeatedly issued notices to them. The result of their children were held by the school and without their consent SLC were issued.

Following the hearing, Justice S G Shah stayed the implementation of the SLC and issued notices. Justice Shah also expressed anguish over the behavior of the school and the government officials. He said that such a move by private schools cannot be accepted, and termed it as “a mockery” of children from weaker sections. The matter will be heard again on July 13.

