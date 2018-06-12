Follow Us:
Monday, June 11, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Gujarat High Court grants businessman Amit Bhatnagar 20-day bail

Businessman Amit Bhatnagar, his brother Sumit and father Suresh Bhatnagar, the proprietors of Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited, were arrested on April 14 for allegedly duping a consortium of 11 banks to the tune of Rs 2,564 crore.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: June 12, 2018 1:30:43 am
Gujarat High Court grants businessman Amit Bhatnagar 20-day bail The Gujarat High Court also ordered Amit Bhatnagar to surrender his passport and asked the police to escort him round-the-clock. (File)

The Gujarat High Court Monday granted bail to businessman Amit Bhatnagar for 20 days to arrange money to finance his daughter’s education in the United States, saying “it was a matter of a young girl’s career”. Amit, his brother Sumit and father Suresh Bhatnagar, the proprietors of Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited, were arrested on April 14 for allegedly duping a consortium of 11 banks to the tune of Rs 2,564 crore.

The High Court also ordered Amit to surrender his passport and asked the police to escort him round-the-clock.

Amit Bhatnagar had moved the bail application, pleading that his daughter, who has got admission at North Carolina University in the US, required to arrange 50,000 US dollars for fees. With his bank accounts being frozen, following the ED and CBI probe, Amit asked the court to grant him bail to arrange money for his daughter.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now