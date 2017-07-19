Fresh trial in Jethva murder case to begin next week

In a landmark judgment Justice J B Pardiwala on June 29 had ordered fresh trial of the case. The hearing in the case was already concluded and the special CBI judge was to pronounce the verdict. In a landmark judgment Justice J B Pardiwala on June 29 had ordered fresh trial of the case. The hearing in the case was already concluded and the special CBI judge was to pronounce the verdict.

Acting on the order of Gujarat High Court, a special CBI court will start fresh trial in the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethva from next week. The court proceedings will be held in camera to protect the witnesses. Last month, the High Court ordered fresh trial in the murder case after Jethva’s father had filed a petition seeking the same on the ground of witnesses turning hostile due to alleged threats by key accused and former BJP MP Dinu Bogha Solanki.

CBI sources said that in next 10 days, all the key witnesses in the case will be provided police protection, following which the trial would begin afresh. In a landmark judgment Justice J B Pardiwala on June 29 had ordered fresh trial of the case. The hearing in the case was already concluded and the special CBI judge was to pronounce the verdict.

In his judgment, Justice Pardiwala pulled up the trial judge, but refrained from making any comment on him. The judgment had noted that with important witnesses, one after the other, starting to resile from their statements, it should excite suspicion in the mind of the trial judge.

In his petition, Jethva’s father Bhikhabhai had alleged that 105 out of 195 total witnesses had turned hostile after they were threatened by Solanki. He had cited instances in which witnesses had informed the trial court about the threats allegedly received by them, but no inquiry was ever conducted. In his defence, Solanki had argued in the high court that “he never threatened anyone and these issues are all politically motivated”.

Solanki and co-accused Bahadursinh Vadher have, meanwhile, moved the Supreme Court challenging High Court’s order. Amit Jethva was killed on July 20, 2010 outside Gujarat High Court. The CBI chargesheeted Solanki and held him as the main conspirator.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App