Gujarat High Court denies 20-day bail to Babu Bajrangi

The Gujarat High Court on Friday refused temporary bail to Babu Bajrangi, accused in Naroda Patiya massacre of 2002 Godhra riots. Bajrangi, who is currently lodged at Sabarmati Central Jail, had sought 20 days’ bail for his eye treatment in Chennai.

Justices Harsha Devani and A S Supehia had sought details of Bajrangi’s treatment from the jail authorities. They submitted that “Bajrangi has refused to get treatment from Civil Hospital for unknown reasons.”

When the bench sought exact information of the treatment, Bajrangi’s lawyer Jagat Patel said that “(an) appointment has been taken from the (Chennai) hospital which has been treating Bajrangi for (the) past couple of years. He has gone to the hospital for at least 10 times.” He saidthe hospital doesn’t give information about its client’s medical history.

Justice Devani said, “In that case we would like to see all travel tickets and other details… Which hospital doesn’t give such information?” Following the brief hearing, the bench opined that it would reject the petition, after which Bajrangi’s lawyer requested to withdraw the plea.

