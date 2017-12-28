Gujarat health department suggests 10-day Vipassana training for staff

As per the December 19 circular, sent to various offices under the department, the employees undertaking the course will be considered on duty for the 10-day training period. As per the December 19 circular, sent to various offices under the department, the employees undertaking the course will be considered on duty for the 10-day training period.

The Gujarat health department in a circular has appealed to its employees to undertake a 10-day Vipassana or meditation training, during which they will have “no contact with the outside world” and won’t even be allowed to read or write.

The 10-day programme, according to the state health commissioner, will help “clear out negative energies”.

As per the December 19 circular, sent to various offices under the department, the employees undertaking the course will be considered on duty for the 10-day training period. They will also be asked to suspend their religious practices. The department has tied up with five Vipassana centres in the state.

“It will help increase productivity of work. It will also help clear out negative energies. In the medical profession, there is a lot of stress and we are encouraging all our department employees for the 10-day course,” said Jayanti Ravi, Commissioner of Health.

“This kind of initiative was also taken in the education and police departments before.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App