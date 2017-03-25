Gujarat HC stays RTI activist Amit Jethva’s murder case proceedings

RTI activist Amit Jethva RTI activist Amit Jethva

Gujarat High Court on Friday stayed the proceedings of RTI activist Amit Jethva’s murder case following a petition by his father regarding witnesses turning hostile due to alleged threats by key accused, former BJP MP from Junagadh, Dinu Bogha Solanki. Earlier in the day, a special CBI court concluded the trial and reserved its judgment for April 11.

Jethva’s father Bhikhabhai alleged that 105 witnesses out of 195 had turned hostile due to threats by Solanki. Seeking a CBI probe into the matter, Bhikhabhai sought a stay on the trial.

Justice J B Pardiwala ordered the special CBI court to stay the proceeding and issued notices to the central investigation agency, state government, Solanki and his nephew Shiva, a co-accused.

Both the accused have also filed separate petitions for joining Bhikhabhai’s petition as parties, which was allowed by the high court.

Appearing for Bhikhabhai, senior lawyer Anand Yagnik argued that CBI should investigate the allegations by the witnesses.

Bhikhabhai’s petition cites a CBI affidavit filed in the Supreme Court where the agency has stated that “…after the chargesheet was submitted…witnesses had complained of being approached and of receiving threats… The complaints have been sent to the Gujarat police for investigation. However no such investigation has been completed between 2013 and 2017.”

The CBI had filed the affidavit in December, 2016, stating, “…till 24/11/16, 89 prosecution witnesses have been examined and …40 have turned hostile due to the influence/threat of the accused.”

The affidavit said, a prosecution witness, who was to be examined in the special CBI court, had filed a complaint with them against the accused for threatening his family with dire consequences on October 12, 2016, if he didn’t change his version.

The CBI trial court forwarded the complaint to Gujarat DGP P P Pandey, the probe of which is still pending. CBI also wrote to the DGP and Gir-Somnath SP to provide security to the witness.

Jethva’s father alleged that despite the complaint, the state government didn’t do anything perhaps because “respondent, State of Gujarat, was being run by the BJP”.

The petition adds, “When 105 out of 195 witnesses have turned hostile, the respondent CBI Court, ought to have ordered investigation into the reasons behind it, particularly when they have been making complaints.”

Citing the Best Bakery case of 2002, the petition seeks “investigation into the reasons why witnesses have turned hostile, taking all punitive actions against those who are found responsible and recalling of witnesses or retrial, as deemed fit by the court.” In the Best Bakery case of Zaheera Sheikh, the apex court had transferred it to Mumbai for a fair retrial.

Jethva was shot dead outside Gujarat High Court in 2010. The case was first investigated by Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch, which had filed a chargesheet against five persons but had given a clean chit to Solanki. Jethva’s father then moved the high court, which ordered a CBI probe. The CBI arrested Solanki and filed a chargesheet against him in 2013.

The CBI investigation revealed that Jethva was killed for exposing Solanki’s illegal mining activities in Junagadh. Following court orders the investigation by crime branch and CBI was clubbed and the central agency was asked to proceed with the trial.

