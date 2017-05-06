Gujarat HC rejects discharge plea of Ahmedabad blasts accused

The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected a petition moved by an accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, seeking discharge from the case on the ground that he was acquitted in another terror case. The accused was facing similar charges in the other terror case.

Raziuddin Nasir, a native of Hyderabad and behind the bars since 2008, had moved the HC after his similar plea was rejected by the special trial court last year.

Refusing to grant Nasir any relief, Justice J B Pardiwala said: “I am of the view that I should not disturb the order passed by the trial court at this point of time.” He wrote in the order that trial has proceeded to a considerable extent and 780 witnesses have been examined, so far.

“I find it extremely difficult to take the view that as the applicant was acquitted by the sessions court of Hubli, the prosecution in the state of Gujarat with regard to the serial bomb blasts should also be dropped,” the judge stated.

The order quoted the special trial court’s observation, which while rejecting Nasir’s petition, had stated that there was no similarity between the Hubli case and the Ahmedabad serial blasts case.

In the Hubli case, Nasir was not facing murder charges, but in tge Ahmedabad case he is accused of murder among other serious charges. Besides, the order mentioned that the police probe into Hubli case was not proper. Nasir is accused of travelling to Pakistan for terror training. He was also allegedly in contact with key accused Safdar Nagori and Hafiz Hussain and provided a few VCDs on terror activities to absconding accused Subhan alias Tauqir.

