Gujarat: HC rejects Ambaji college ex-principal petition

The Gujarat High Court on Friday rejected a petition of a former principal of Shree Ambaji Arts College, seeking to quash an FIR lodged against him in 2009. The college is being run by the Ambaji temple trust of Bansakantha district.

Modnath V Mishra was booked by Ambaji police for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 2.18 crore between 2003 and 2009. It was alleged that he had opened bogus accounts to deposit scholarship amounts, received from the government. Following the revelation, two separate FIRs were lodged against him.

The petitioner had challenged the second FIR, saying that it was registered for the same offence. However, the state submitted that one of the FIRs was lodged for misappropriation of a grant received from Dr B R Ambedkar Open University in and the second dealt with embezzlement of scholarship funds.

