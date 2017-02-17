Gujarat HC questions govt policy on Urdu in primary education

Gujarat High Court (Source: File Photo) Gujarat High Court (Source: File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court has sought a response from the state government on its policy on Urdu language, observing that “it seems that Urdu is being excluded while you are making other languages inclusive” in primary education. The observation came on Wednesday when the court was hearing a plea filed by a group of aspiring Urdu teachers seeking its intervention after their applications for the job were rejected by the state government.

The court was hearing a petition moved jointly by a group of 17 people who have applied for the post of vidya sahayak under the category of Urdu teachers. They approached the court after the education department rejected their application on the ground that they don’t have a Bachelor’s degree in either Gujarati, Hindi, English or Sanskrit as mandated by the government.

The deputy director, Directorate of Primary Education, Gandhinagar, filed an affidavit on February 14 stating that “there is no provision for appointment of the upper primary teacher, particularly for Urdu”.

Representing the government, additional advocate general P K Jani admitted: “It looks like exclusion (of Urdu). I couldn’t find out the logic behind it, but it seems that policy framers must have thought about the utility of Urdu language teachers as in a primary school a teacher has to take six-seven lectures a day.” He told the court that a fresh report will be filed.