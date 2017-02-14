Gujarat HC pulls up state for ‘favouring’ ex-BJP MP

Gujarat High Court (Source: File Photo) Gujarat High Court (Source: File Photo)

Transferring the investigation into a mob attack, allegedly led by ex-Junagadh BJP MP Dinu Bogha Solanki, to CID (crime), the Gujarat High Court has pulled up the state government, saying “the entire state machinery appears to be stacked in favour of Solanki, probably, because he belongs to the ruling dispensation.” Solanki is currently out on bail in the 2010 murder case of RTI activist Amit Jethwa.

The petitioner, Jetunben Salot, had argued that by leading a mob, Solanki violated the condition of his bail, and hence the relief should be withdrawn. Justice J B Pardiwala made the remarks while pronouncing the judgment last week, which was made available Monday.

Salot had moved the court, seeking quashing of the FIR lodged by local police which did not include her version. She had also sought lodging of a fresh FIR naming Solanki and an investigation by CID (crime). Last week, the petitioner’s lawyer presented a video footage in court which purportedly showed Solanki leading a mob and vandalising a car outside Salot’s house. The video’s authenticity has not been questioned by the state government so far.

The judgment stated it was apparent that Solanki led the mob which “created havoc on the fateful day at the residential house of the writ applicant…” The state government had defended its action, saying that Salot’s husband Rafique has a criminal past. But, the court said, “…I take notice of the fact that the writ applicant belongs to a minority community. The incident, like the case at hand, could have easily triggered communal tension.”