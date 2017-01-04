Gujarat HC orders status quo on appointment of BCA chief

Gujarat High Court (Source: File Photo) Gujarat High Court (Source: File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday ordered all members of the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to maintain status quo on the issue of appointment of its president. The court said that the controversy requires a detailed hearing and hence ordered to maintain status quo till January 10.

The petition has been moved by Jitendra Patel, claimant to the post of BCA president, and 14 others, including Chirayu Amin, former chairman of IPL who is also managing director of Alembic Pharmaceutical Limited.

Amin was among the 261 people booked under prohibition laws following a raid by the Vadodara city police at a pre-wedding party on December 23, attended by leading businessmen of the city.

The petition has been filed challenging the appointment of Samarjitsinh Gaekwad as president of the association by the order of charity commissioner. Gaekwad had been removed from presidentship on July last year.

The commissioner’s order stated, “In exercise of powers under Section 41-A of the Gujarat Public Trust Act, 1950, the Baroda Cricket Association and the members of managing committee are hereby restrained from preventing the applicant Samarjitsinh Gaekwad from discharging his duties as the president of the association.”

The vacation bench of Justice AS Supehia stated, “I am of the opinion that the present matter requires detailed hearing as the record is bulky. This court cannot go into the entire controversy due to paucity of time. In view of the recent development in the present matter, because of the order passed by the Supreme Court, I am of the opinion that all the parties shall maintain status-quo till 10.01.2017.”

After being removed from the presidentship Gaekwad challenged it before the joint charity commissioner which granted him interim relief to work as president and said his removal was bad in law. The petitioners alleged that it was an ex-parte order and the joint charity commissioner didn’t consider petitioner’s application to join the proceeding as party.

Following these developments, the petitioners approached the High Court in November last year. The court remanded the matter back to the joint charity commissioner with a direction to decide the case in stipulated time and no policy decision shall be taken by the managing committee till the whole issue is decided. Last month, the charity commissioner passed an order in favour of Gaekwad allowing him to function as president.