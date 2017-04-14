Gujarat HC orders CID probe into death of two schoolgirls in 2015

Terming this a serious crime, Justice J B Pardiwala ordered, “The DIG, state CID, shall appoint a competent officer to undertake the further investigation in accordance with law.” Terming this a serious crime, Justice J B Pardiwala ordered, “The DIG, state CID, shall appoint a competent officer to undertake the further investigation in accordance with law.”

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday directed CID (crime) to investigate the deaths of two minor girls, aged 14 and 16, whose bodies were recovered from Sabarmati river in November 2015. Their parents have moved the High Court alleging “shoddy” probe by Rakhiyal police.

Terming this a serious crime, Justice J B Pardiwala ordered, “The DIG, state CID, shall appoint a competent officer to undertake the further investigation in accordance with law. The officer concerned shall keep in mind the averments made in this writ application and carry out the investigation to ascertain whether the case is one of homicidal death or otherwise.” The parents of the girls allege that it is a case of rape and murder.

Rakhiyal police claimed one of the victims had a relationship with the main accused, which compelled them to commit suicide. Five persons have been arrested and chargesheeted for kidnapping, abetment of suicide and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now