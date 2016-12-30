Gujarat HC notice to CBI on petition to quash FIR in ‘Rs 770 crore scam’

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the CBI on a petition moved by the wife of Ashish Jobanputra, director of city-based firm ABC Cotspin Private Limited. She sought quashing of an FIR lodged by the CBI in the alleged scam of about Rs 770 crore.

Justice J B Pardiwala issued notice to the CBI, while granting interim relief to the petitioner, Priti, that no coercive action should be taken against her. The CBI has registered the case against the directors of the firm among other persons for allegedly cheating public sector banks —Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India — to the tune of Rs770 crore in the name of Line of Credit, and not making any export against the credit.

The CBI officers said, so far, they have not a received copy of the petition. During the hearing, the public prosecutor told the court that the state government has nothing to do with the case as the case has been lodged by the CBI. After a brief hearing, justice Pardiwala issued a notice to the CBI and posted the matter for further hearing post-winter vacation. The CBI officials said that the case was lodged against the husband and the wife last year by special cell of the CBI, Mumbai. It has been alleged that the company produced forged foreign export bills, including to China, to the national banks to credit loans.

However, following investigation it was found that such bills were allegedly faked.