Gujarat HC notice to BCCI

The Gujarat high court on Wednesday issued notice to Vinod Rai, the Supreme Court-appointed administrator of Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), in response to a PIL demanding implementation of Justice Lodha Commission recommendations in the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA). The PIL was moved by Rajesh V Jadeja, 52, a resident of Porbandar, who is also a former Saurashtra Ranji Trophy player. He has alleged the association is not distributing funds received from the BCCI to district associations.

