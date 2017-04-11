Gujarat HC junks plea to quash FIR against alleged rape of toddler

The Gujarat High Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition moved by a 46-year-old businessman from Mehsana district seeking to quash an FIR lodged against him for allegedly raping a two-year-old girl. The petitioner claimed that the petitioner and the complainant have “settled the issue.” The petitioner mentions that the victim’s parents felt that the rape complaint was lodged in haste.

According to the petitioner, the complainant, mother of the victim, “doesn’t want to proceed with the FIR and is not interested in the case.”

According to the petition, the petitioner, Ranchhod Thakor, happens to be friend of a victim’s father and lives in the same village.

On March 1, Thakor took the minor with him on the pretext of playing with her and allegedly raping her. Following the hearing, the court refused to allow the petition stating that such cases can’t be quashed. The court said that let the police investigate it.

