Gujarat HC junks plea against Dalit-Muslim event

The Gujarat High Court Thursday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) opposing “Dalit-Muslim Ekta Sammelan” being held on Friday in Shahbpur area in which Independent MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is expected to participate. The matter was disposed of after Ahmedabad City police commissioner assured the court that there won’t be any law and order problem.

The petitioner, Hitesh S Zapadiya (30), a resident of Bavla in Ahmedabad district, had filed a plea, requesting the court not to allow the event as it may “disturb the peaceful atmosphere of city”. His lawyer, Avnesh Vyas, argued that “if the purpose of the event is social unity then its title should have been Hindu-Muslim unity and not Muslim-Dalit”.

Vyas said that in the past several similar events based on caste and community turned violent leading to serious law and order issues. He urged the court to direct the government not to give permission to the organisers to hold the event. According to Vyas, the petitioner also belonged to Dalit community.

Following the argument, the Division Bench led by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy asked the government to respond immediately and kept the matter for further after the recess. Police Commissioner apprised the government pleader’s office that “no permission has been granted to the organisers and in case the permission is granted there will be appropriate security arrangement to deal with the situation”. The court was informed that there will be nearly 70 police personnel at the event.

