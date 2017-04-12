Gujarat HC finds flaws in implementation of prohibition in state

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday criticised that either the prohibition policy in the state hasn’t been implemented properly or there is something wrong with the policy. While refusing to quash FIRs against liquor vendors of union territory of Daman, bordering Valsad district of the state, the court also said that the Centre should consider denotifying Daman as a part of the UT and make it a part of the Gujarat.

The remark came in the order of Justice J B Pardiwala on a set of petitions moved by liquor vendors of Daman who have been booked in various FIRs lodged by Gujarat police, majority of them by Surat and Valsad district police. The state had submitted before the High Court that 90 per cent liquor smuggled into Gujarat comes from Daman.

The petitions were filed by Kantilal G Tandel, manager of Bhavik Wine Shop, Bhanuben R Patel, her husband Rameshbhai J Patel among others. The husband-wife duo have been booked in a case in which a consignment worth over Rs 22 lakh was seized.

They approached the court challenging the FIRs on the basis that the Bombay Prohibition Act, the principal act of liquor prohibition in Gujarat, is a local law and doesn’t apply to the residents of Daman.

Mitesh Amin, state government pleader, had submitted in case of a truck loaded with liquor bottle is seized in Gujarat and investigation points out that the contraband has been dispatched from Daman, a prima facie case is made out against the petitioners for “abetment or conspiracy with the other co accused” in the crime. Amin’s submissions, quoted in the order, state that “despite the state of Gujarat being a dry state on account of the applicability of the Bombay Prohibition Act, the trade of liquor within the state of Gujarat is at its peak.” Observing that FIRs against the petitioners are under investigation and hence can’t be quashed, Justice Pardiwala wrote in the order, “The clandestine manner in which the consignments are supplied and brought within the State of Gujarat, speaks volumes as regards the complicity of the applicants in one way or the other in the alleged offence. Only the proper investigation would reveal the exact involvement of the applicants in the alleged offence.”

