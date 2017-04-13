Gujarat HC dismisses plea seeking VVPAT or ballot paper for assembly polls

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the use of either the old ballot papers or the paper trail-equipped electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming state assembly elections later this year.

The division bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy dismissed the petition. The petition had been filed by Reshma Patel, a convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), spearheading the agitation for reservation for Patidar community under Other Backward Caste.

She had claimed EVMs were not “fully reliable, foolproof, tamper-proof or hacker-proof.” She said that Election Commission should be directed to replace EVMs with ballot paper, or ensure Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) for every EVM.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now