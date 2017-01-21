Gujarat: Hardik Patel visits Khodaldham, retorts to Radadiya’s remark

Around 3,000 couples simultaneously perform havan near the temple of Khodiyar at Khodaldham. Chirag Chotaliya Around 3,000 couples simultaneously perform havan near the temple of Khodiyar at Khodaldham. Chirag Chotaliya

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Friday visited Khodaldham, a day before the goddess Khodiyar shrine is scheduled to be opened for the devotees. The Patidar leader also hit out at BJP MP Vitthal Radadiya, who during his visit to the temple of goddess Khodiyar, patron deity of the Leuva Patel community on Thursday, had reportedly said that Hardik was not a Leuva Patel and, therefore, he had nothing to do with the community. “It doesn’t behove to Vitthalbhai to make such statements, especially on the premises like Khodaldham, which can divide the community (on the lines of Kadvas and Luevas),” Hardik told reporters after paying obeisance at the temple complex.

Watch what else is making news

As part of the pre-consecration rituals, around 3,000 couples simultaneously performed havan in 1,008 havan kunds in the yagnashala near the the temple of Khodiyar at Khodaldham in Kagvad village of Rajkot district. The mass havan marked the culmination of the havan ritual, which had been going on since Wednesday. It was also the last ritual before the temple is opened to the devotees on Saturday morning.

Spread over 100 acre, the temple complex has been developed by Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT), a Rajkot-based social organisation of the Leuva Patels. Largely agrarian, the Leuva Patels are one of the two major sub-castes of the Patidar community in Gujarat.

The Leuva Patels dominate politically important Saurasthra region and their large scale mobilisation comes months before the state goes to poll, however, office-bearers of SKT maintain that this is an apolitical event.