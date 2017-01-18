Gujarat Gunotsav: 1,800 last year, govt claims no Grade D school now

The Gujarat government on Tuesday in an official release claimed that there was no school in the state in Grade D, a day after the seventh edition of annual evaluation exercise Gunotsav was launched.

As per the Gunotsav VI results, however, there were as many as 1,800 schools in Grade D — the lowest grade — securing scores below 4.8 in the annual evaluation.

The results had revealed that most schools, including both lower and upper primary, were in B (score 6.1-7.4) and C (4.8-6.1) categories. Of 34,239 government schools evaluated in the last edition of Gunotsav, 15,726 schools were in Grade B, while 8,709 schools in Grade C.

The government release on Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s visit to Aafva Primary School at Bardoli in south Gujarat on the second day of the three-day Gunotsav stated, “Speaking on the occasion…. He (Rupani) recalled that the campaign was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister. It has now resulted in the rise of educational standard as well as in physical infrastructure like drinking water in government schools. The number of A-grade schools in on the rise, and there are now no D- or E-grade schools in the state, while attempt is on the raise C-grade into B-grade.”

When contacted , Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “There are ‘D’ grade schools in the state. He might have meant that after Gunotsav VII, there would not be any ‘D’ grade school. This is what he also mentioned during the Gunotsav meeting.”

Each external evaluator has to evaluate levels of comprehension in English, Gujarati, Mathematics, Social Science, general knowledge, reading and handwriting skills as well as hold meetings with the school management committee members and villagers.

Out of 34,239 government primary schools in the state, as many as 4,316 schools are being evaluated externally for the first time this year. These were the schools that have never been externally evaluated over the last eight years.

Also, unlike previous years where Gunotsav was kept a low key affair, this year it is being conducted with much fanfare.